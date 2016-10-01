Navy base at Guantánamo to evacuate families ahead of Hurricane Matthew

The commander of the U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay on Saturday ordered the evacuation of families and other so-called “non-essential personnel” from the remote outpost in southeast Cuba ahead of Hurricane Matthew.
Military sources with knowledge of planning for the ongoing operation said some 700 people would be airlifted to the U.S. Navy base at Pensacola.
“A mandatory evacuation has been called for all non-essential personnel,” said Guantánamo base spokeswoman Julie Ripley, in a statement issued just before 1 p.m. “The location will be announced once details are finalized. This includes dependents, school-aged children, special needs families, and their pets.”
In addition, she said, Coast Guard personnel on the outpost were being evacuated to Miami and the Navy’s small C-12 aircraft were being flown from the base to shelter in Jacksonville.
The base that may be best known for its war on terror prison — now holding 61 detainees, staffed by about 2,000 temporary troops and contractors — also has sailors, families and contractors living there as more permanent residents. About 6,000 people live there in different circumstances, including about 250 kindergarten through high school students with their Navy families and 2,000 Jamaican and Filipino contract laborers.
Current hurricane tracks show Matthew arriving Tuesday morning.
The operation will be the first known evacuation of so-called “non-essential” residents from the remote base since September 1994, when the military airlifted 2,200 family members and civilians from the base. At the time, the outpost was overwhelmed by some 45,000 Haitian and Cuban migrants who were intercepted at sea while trying to reach the United States, stretching resources at the outpost that makes its own electricity and desalinates its own water — like a ship at sea.
“Family members were authorized to return in October 1995, marking an end to family separations,” according to a Navy account of the Operation Sea Signal evacuation.
At the detention center, spokesman Navy Capt. John Filostrat said without providing details that preparations were under way for the storm. He did not reply to a question on what category of hurricane the buildings currently housing the detainees and command staff could withstand.
The base last took a significant hit during Hurricane Sandy in 2012 when the storm tore up the war court compound called Camp Justice, ripped boats from their berths and washed away the docks used by the ferries that connect Leeward and Windward sides of he base across Guantánamo Bay.
It also caused a blackout on the fenceline separating the base from Cuban controlled territory and rough seas churned up a suspicious 500-pound object that turned out to be a harmless training bomb.
It was not immediately known how much, if any, assistance people at the 45-square-mile U.S. Navy base could provide Cubans in nearby communities. The base is separated from the rest of the country by a Cuban minefield and a U.S. fenceline patrolled by a U.S. Marine Corps Security Force unit.
Guantánamo prison statement
Joint Task Force Guantánamo is taking steps to protect its personnel and keep law of war detainees safe in preparation of Hurricane Matthew making landfall at Naval Station Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. Navy Capt. John Filostrat, JTF Public Affairs officer
▪ Base statement here.
Comments