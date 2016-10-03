World

October 3, 2016 6:38 AM

Protesters shout slurs at Merkel during unification day

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Protesters shouted abuse at Chancellor Angela Merkel as German leaders gathered in the eastern city of Dresden to celebrate the anniversary of the country's reunification 26 years ago.

Far right protesters were shouting "Merkel must go" and "traitor" Monday, as the chancellor left the city's Frauenkirche church after a service. Merkel has been harshly criticized in some quarters for her welcoming refugee policy and Dresden has been a center of those protests.

The national unification celebrations took place amid tight security after two homemade explosive devices were set off outside a mosque and a conference center in Dresden last week.

Germany was reunified on October 3, 1990. The country was divided into a capitalist west and communist east after the end of World War II.

