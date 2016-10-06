Obama administration sends top diplomat back to Cuba for Colombian peace talks

A top diplomat with the Obama administration will return to Cuba in support of revived peace talks between the Colombian government and leftist rebels.
Secretary of State John Kerry confirmed that U.S. Diplomat Bernie Aronson will return to Havana to help Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and FARC leader Rodrigo Londoño craft a new agreement that will be more palatable to the Colombian people.
On Sunday, Colombians rejected a historical accord that Aronson helped the two sides craft that would have end more than 50 years of conflict that’s killed tens of thousands and displacing millions. Aronson was credited with keeping the two sides on track and overcoming roadblocks.
The United States is going to continue to remain engaged in the ongoing efforts of the Colombian people to end the longest running civil conflict in the hemisphere. Josh Earnest, White House
The controversial accord stopped the fighting and would have reintegrated thousands of fighters into society. But it also protected rebel leaders from jail time and offered them seats in Congress, which many Colombian citizens found unacceptable.
White House press secretary Josh Earnest said Aronson will likely play a similar supporting role as did before. He’ll encourage all sides to maintain the cease-fire. But Earnest said ultimately Aronson’s role will be determined by Santos.
“Special Envoy Aronson will certainly be committed to trying, using the influence of the United States, to facilitate the kind of an agreement that can win the support of the Colombian people,” Earnest said.
Colombia’s minister of defense said Wednesday that a bilateral cease-fire with the country’s largest guerrilla group, which is scheduled to end Oct. 31, will be extended if needed to save an ailing peace agreement.
Jim Wyss of the Miami Herald contributed to this report from Bogotá, Colombia.
