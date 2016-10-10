World

October 10, 2016

Protests hamper South African university's effort to reopen

The Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG

Hundreds of students are protesting at a top South African university amid a bitter national dispute with university managers and the government over demonstrators' demands for free education.

The University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg said it was re-opening Monday after being shut because of campus unrest.

Despite a heavy police presence in some parts of the main campus, protesters entered auditoriums and other school facilities in an effort to shut down the academic program.

Some libraries and a large science laboratory were empty, indicating that classes were at least partly disrupted.

