Protests hamper South African university's effort to reopen

Hundreds of students are protesting at a top South African university amid a bitter national dispute with university managers and the government over demonstrators' demands for free education.
The University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg said it was re-opening Monday after being shut because of campus unrest.
Despite a heavy police presence in some parts of the main campus, protesters entered auditoriums and other school facilities in an effort to shut down the academic program.
Some libraries and a large science laboratory were empty, indicating that classes were at least partly disrupted.
