Ethiopia blames Egypt for supporting outlawed armed group

Ethiopia's government is blaming Egypt for supporting outlawed rebels and forcing the declaration of a state of emergency.
Spokesman Getachew Reda told journalists in the capital, Addis Ababa, on Monday that there is ample evidence that Egypt provided training and financing to the Oromo Liberation Front, which Ethiopia calls a terrorist group.
The Egyptian government has denied the charges.
Getachew says the state of emergency declared Sunday will be used to reorganize security forces to better respond to anti-government protests throughout much of the restive Oromia region.
At least 400 people were killed in anti-government protests in the past year. On Oct. 2, more than 50 people were killed in a stampede after security forces opened fire on anti-government protesters during a religious festival in Bishoftu, south of the capital.
