Pakistan journalist says gov't bars him from leaving country

A Pakistani journalist says authorities have barred him from leaving the country after his newspaper published an article of his contending there is a rift between the government and military leaders on tackling militants.
Cyril Almeida tweeted late on Monday that his name has been added to the government's "exit control list" though he had no immediate plans to travel.
Government officials could not be reached for confirmation.
Last week, Almeida's paper, The Dawn, published on its front page his article about the purported conflict between the military and the civilian sector.
The government has denied any rifts and has called the article fabricated.
Islamabad insists it is doing everything possible to battle extremism and that the army and the government are on the same page in fighting militants.
Comments