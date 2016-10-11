Suicide bomber attacks UN patrol near Timbuktu, no deaths

A United Nations official in Mali and the Swedish defense command say a suicide bomber has attacked peacekeepers near Timbuktu, but none were killed.
The Swedish command says soldiers on patrol with the U.N. peacekeeping force were targeted Monday night by the bomber. Sweden has a contingent of 250 in the U.N. mission.
The U.N. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the press on the issue, said a second suicide bomber was killed as he fled. He said a possible third attacker is being pursued.
Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb and other al-Qaida-linked groups continue attacks against peacekeepers and security forces in northern and central Mali despite being pushed from strongholds in 2013.
