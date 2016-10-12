As Helmand risks falling to the Taliban, Afghans blame graft

1:18 Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar advance in boys' 43rd District soccer tournament Pause

6:00 Group meets to discuss use N word in Lafayette assignment

1:10 Eddie Gran compares Benny Snell to Rudi Johnson

1:31 UK using off week to get healthy

2:39 Ag Day at Locust Trace

5:36 Meet the Cats: Derek Willis

8:57 LexGo Eat at Crank & Boom

1:47 The secrets to making a good apple pie

2:48 Red sweater Internet sensation Ken Bone reflects on debate, celebrity

2:23 McConnell at UK for launch of Heyburn Initiative for Judicial Excellence