Anti-police graffiti found in famed Parisian university

France's interior minister says he will lodge a criminal complaint about anti-police graffiti found inside the buildings of a famed Parisian university.
Amid growing tensions among police ranks following last week's attack on officers in a tough suburb, Bernard Cazeneuve said Wednesday he wishes those responsible for the graffiti will be "severely punished."
The graffiti on the walls of Tolbiac University, which is part of the Sorbonne campus, included slogans like "a good cop is a dead cop." They were discovered days after two officers were seriously injured in a petrol bomb attack over the weekend.
That incident prompted silent protests from police officers across France with police unions denouncing "no-go zones" where violent gangs of criminals operate freely.
