London police to be fitted with body worn video cameras

London police say thousands of officers will be equipped with body-worn video cameras in the coming months.
Police said the rollout begins Monday in a phased approach. More than 22,000 offers are scheduled to have cameras mid-2017.
Commissioner Bernard Hogan-Howe said the widespread use of cameras should help build public confidence in the police.
He said: "What we do every day will be seen by the public. That has to be good."
The cameras will be placed on the officers' uniforms and will be recording only after they are turned on by the officer. The cameras beep frequently and are illuminated by a flashing red circle when recording.
Comments