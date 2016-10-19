Russia accuses US-led coalition strike of killing 6 in Syria

Russia's military says a U.S.-led coalition airstrike on a Syrian village in the province of Aleppo has killed six civilians.
The military's Reconciliation Center in Syria says Tuesday's strike on the village of Hassajek also wounded four people and destroyed two houses.
The center says Russian military surveillance means spotted two Belgian F-16 fighter jets over the area at the time of the strike. It noted that Russian and Syrian warplanes weren't flying over the area Tuesday.
Russia's Tass news agency reported from Brussels that the Belgian defense minister denied Belgian aircraft had struck the area.
Russia announced that Russian and Syrian warplanes halted their airstrikes on the besieged city of Aleppo, in preparation for a temporary pause in the military push that Moscow has announced for Thursday.
