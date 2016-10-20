Mexicans watch final US presidential debate closely

At a Mexico City barbecue restaurant that could have dropped out of Austin, Texas an assortment of Mexicans and expats guffawed at Donald Trump's call to expel "bad hombres" and toasted each time he or Hillary Clinton said "Mexico."
About 200 people gathered Wednesday night to watch the final U.S. presidential debate. There was fun in collective viewing — complete with bingo cards with things said by the candidates. But there was also genuine interest from Mexicans who have watched their currency swing in recent weeks with the polls.
Alejandra Cardenas, a video director from Mexico City, says Mexico's economy is clearly tied to the U.S. and that's why so many Mexicans are there watching the debate closely. She says Mexico will be among the countries most affected.
