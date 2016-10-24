Syrian refugee children could be making your clothes

2:00 Mark Stoops: Missouri will be a challenge Pause

3:15 Details on new UK baseball stadium

3:43 Watch Elektrum win the Dowager Stakes at Keeneland

1:01 Sunday's Keeneland day in review

2:53 Heroes Day flag presentation at Keeneland

2:32 John Calipari: There's never been a bigger women's clinic

2:15 Bengals rave about A.J. Green's Hail Mary catch

2:02 Stay the course: UK's McWilson talks about team's growth

2:44 Tears of joy: Benny Snell all smiles after UK victory

2:22 Eddie Gran talks trick plays and Stephen Johnson