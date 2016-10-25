Police deployed in Calais amid influx of young migrants

0:51 Lexington Catholic girls soccer meshing at the right time Pause

1:13 New YMCA at Hamburg Place set to open

2:00 Mark Stoops: Missouri will be a challenge

3:15 Details on new UK baseball stadium

3:43 Watch Elektrum win the Dowager Stakes at Keeneland

1:01 Sunday's Keeneland day in review

2:53 Heroes Day flag presentation at Keeneland

2:32 John Calipari: There's never been a bigger women's clinic

2:15 Bengals rave about A.J. Green's Hail Mary catch

2:02 Stay the course: UK's McWilson talks about team's growth