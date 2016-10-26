Afghan official: Taliban insurgents abduct, kill 20 people

1:12 Woman with a gun in standoff with police Pause

2:32 John Calipari: There's never been a bigger women's clinic

1:32 Peek inside historic theater closed for 3 decades

1:04 Paris officer saved by bulletproof vest

2:22 Eddie Gran talks trick plays and Stephen Johnson

1:15 UK student brings 'Harry Potter' to Scripture throwdown

1:28 Sword fighting and whips entice students to the theatre

1:00 Serious wreck near Forbes Road

1:03 Andy Barr praises new Obama anti-poverty program