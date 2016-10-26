Iraqi forces evacuate 1,000 civilians from Mosul front lines

A member of Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces watches a truck carrying fleeing civilians drive off, as Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces fight against Islamic State militants, in the village of Tob Zawa, about 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) from Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Civilians flee their houses, as Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces fight against Islamic State militants, in the village of Tob Zawa, about 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) from Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Civilians flee with their animals, as Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces fight against Islamic State militants, in the village of Tob Zawa, about 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) from Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Civilians wait for clashes to end to go to displaced people camps, in the village of Tob Zawa, about 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) from Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
A man holds his sheep as he flees his house, while Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces fight against Islamic State militants, in the village of Tob Zawa, about 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) from Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Civilians leave their houses as a member of Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces interrogates handcuffed suspects of Islamic State in the village of Tob Zawa, about 9 kilometers (5½ miles) from Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Around 335 civilians were evacuated to a refugee camp from the village, which was retaken by special forces on Monday, Maj. Gen. Haider Fadhil said. He said the civilians were relocated to protect them from possible IS shelling.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
A member of Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces follows an arrested and handcuffed suspect of Islamic State in the village of Tob Zawa, about 9 kilometers (5½ miles) from Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Iraqi forces battled Islamic State fighters for a third day in a remote western town far from Mosul on Tuesday, but the U.S.-led coalition insisted the latest in a series of "spoiler attacks" had not forced it to divert resources from the fight to retake Iraq's second-largest city.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
A member of Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces, right, arrests a suspect of Islamic State in the village of Tob Zawa, about 9 kilometers (5½ miles) from Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Iraqi forces battled Islamic State fighters for a third day in a remote western town far from Mosul on Tuesday, but the U.S.-led coalition insisted the latest in a series of "spoiler attacks" had not forced it to divert resources from the fight to retake Iraq's second-largest city.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces advance toward Islamic State positions in the village of Tob Zawa, about 9 kilometers (5½ miles) from Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Iraqi forces battled Islamic State fighters for a third day in a remote western town far from Mosul on Tuesday, but the U.S.-led coalition insisted the latest in a series of "spoiler attacks" had not forced it to divert resources from the fight to retake Iraq's second-largest city.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
A member of Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces holds his weapon as forces advance toward Islamic State positions in the village of Tob Zawa, about 9 kilometers (5½ miles) from Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Iraqi forces battled Islamic State fighters for a third day in a remote western town far from Mosul on Tuesday, but the U.S.-led coalition insisted the latest in a series of "spoiler attacks" had not forced it to divert resources from the fight to retake Iraq's second-largest city.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
A member of Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces in a military convoy flashes a victory sign as forces advance toward Islamic State positions in the village of Tob Zawa, about 9 kilometers (5½ miles) from Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Iraqi forces battled Islamic State fighters for a third day in a remote western town far from Mosul on Tuesday, but the U.S.-led coalition insisted the latest in a series of "spoiler attacks" had not forced it to divert resources from the fight to retake Iraq's second-largest city.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
A member of Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces gives water to one of suspects of Islamic State in the village of Tob Zawa, about 9 kilometers (5½ miles) from Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Iraqi forces battled Islamic State fighters for a third day in a remote western town far from Mosul on Tuesday, but the U.S.-led coalition insisted the latest in a series of "spoiler attacks" had not forced it to divert resources from the fight to retake Iraq's second-largest city.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
A member of Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces arrests a suspect of Islamic State in the village of Tob Zawa, about 9 kilometers (5½ miles) from Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Iraqi forces battled Islamic State fighters for a third day in a remote western town far from Mosul on Tuesday, but the U.S.-led coalition insisted the latest in a series of "spoiler attacks" had not forced it to divert resources from the fight to retake Iraq's second-largest city.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
A handcuffed suspected Islamic State militant sits outside his house as Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces fight against Islamic State militants, in the village of Tob Zawa, about 9 kilometers (5½ miles) from Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Iraqi forces battled Islamic State fighters for a third day in a remote western town far from Mosul on Tuesday, but the U.S.-led coalition insisted the latest in a series of "spoiler attacks" had not forced it to divert resources from the fight to retake Iraq's second-largest city.
Khalid Mohammed
AP Photo
Soldiers give the first aid to a boy injured during the clashes between Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces and Islamic State militiants in the village of Tob Zawa, about 9 kilometers (5½ miles) from Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Iraqi forces battled Islamic State fighters for a third day in a remote western town far from Mosul on Tuesday, but the U.S.-led coalition insisted the latest in a series of "spoiler attacks" had not forced it to divert resources from the fight to retake Iraq's second-largest city.
Qassim Abdul-Zahra
AP Photo
