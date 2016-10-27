APNewsBreak: Abu Sayyaf got $7 million from kidnappings

A Philippine government report says Abu Sayyaf militants pocketed at least 353 million pesos ($7.3 million) from ransom kidnappings in the first six months of the year and have turned to abducting foreign sailors as military offensives restrict their mobility.
The confidential military and police threat assessment report seen by The Associated Press on Thursday says the offensives have taken their toll on the Abu Sayyaf, slightly reducing the number of the militants although they remain capable of launching attacks.
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered troops to destroy the notorious Muslim extremist group, which has been blacklisted by the U.S. and the Philippines following more than two decades of bomb attacks, raids on civilians, mass kidnappings and beheadings.
Comments