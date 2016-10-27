Families plead for answers in Australian theme park deaths

3:04 Student's emotional appeal to school board over athletics Pause

2:16 Rex Chapman happy to be part of UK basketball

1:03 Andy Barr praises new Obama anti-poverty program

2:32 John Calipari: There's never been a bigger women's clinic

0:36 John Wall signs autographs during return to Rupp

1:15 UK student brings 'Harry Potter' to Scripture throwdown

2:05 Eddie Gran is crushing Benny Snell

1:15 Early kickoff could be a benefit

1:04 Paris officer saved by bulletproof vest