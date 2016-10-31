German police probe anti-government extremists in own ranks

Germany's police are investigating the influence of anti-government extremists in their own ranks following a series of violent incidents involving members of the so-called Reich Citizens Movement.
The movement refuses to acknowledge the authority of the post-war German state.
The Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reports state police forces have begun disciplinary proceedings against over a dozen officers who allegedly are members of the movement.
A spokesman for Germany's interior ministry, Johannes Dimroth, said Monday that two federal police officers are also being investigated.
Dimroth says "ideological agreement with the goals of this group stands in stark contrast with what's expected of serving police officers." But he said there wouldn't be a general screening of all civil servants.
An officer died two weeks ago after being shot by a self-styled Reich citizen.
