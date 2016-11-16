Oxford’s word of the year sums up the state of politics in 2016

2:08 Persistent young reporter presses John Calipari Pause

2:29 Tom Izzo: I'm a little embarrassed

4:41 John Calipari: Our guys took some pride defensively

2:14 Briscoe and Monk star in New York

0:46 Thief smashes door with rock

1:02 Mural to honor shooting victim Trinity Gay

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

1:56 Transylvania set for resurgence

2:36 How to prepare a turkey like UK chef Bob Perry (pt. 1)

2:03 How to prepare a turkey like UK chef Bob Perry (pt. 2)