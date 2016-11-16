Australian prime minister got Trump's number from golf great

1:09 Tates Creek High School principal addresses gun issue Pause

2:09 Stumbo: 'I don't think very highly' of Matt Bevin

0:29 Fatality on Mountain Parkway

2:08 Persistent young reporter presses John Calipari

2:29 Tom Izzo: I'm a little embarrassed

4:41 John Calipari: Our guys took some pride defensively

2:14 Briscoe and Monk star in New York

0:46 Thief smashes door with rock

1:02 Mural to honor shooting victim Trinity Gay

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes