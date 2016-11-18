Airstrikes in Syria's Aleppo province kill family of 7

Syrian activists and rescue workers say airstrikes on a village in Syria's Aleppo province have killed seven members of the same family, including four children.
Friday's strike comes as neighborhoods in the besieged rebel-held parts of the city of Aleppo are facing the fourth day of renewed attacks by government warplanes.
This week's onslaught on the rebel-held enclave of 275,000 people began with a Russian announcement of its own offensive on the northern rebel-controlled Idlib province and the central Homs province.
So far, more than 100 people have been killed.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the strike that killed the seven from one family took place in southwestern Aleppo. Syrian Civil Defense posted photographs online showing children's bodies covered with dust and blood.
Comments