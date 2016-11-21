France: 7 arrested in anti-terror raids, attack thwarted

French anti-terrorism police have arrested seven people in Strasbourg and Marseille and thwarted what the interior minister called a new potential attack.
Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, announcing the arrests Monday, said six of the suspects arrested hadn't been known to intelligence services. Cazeneuve said that Sunday's arrests prevented "a terrorist act that had been envisaged for a long time."
Cazeneuve didn't identify the target of the planned attack.
The arrests came five days before the opening of the famed Christmas market in Strasbourg, which attracts tourists from across Europe and was the target of a failed extremist plot in 2000.
Cazeneuve said 43 people have been arrested in November alone as part of anti-terror operations following deadly Islamic State attacks on France over the past two years.
