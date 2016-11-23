Dinosaurs were wiped out as Earth’s surface sloshed like liquid, scientists found

0:51 Sober dorm, other services possible for UK students with substances abuse issues Pause

1:40 Eight things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

0:57 Stephen Johnson says knee feels good

0:56 Darin Hinshaw: Louisville's defense is really good

1:14 Lamar Thomas can't wait for Saturday

1:15 Eddie Gran happy with Louisville preparation

1:05 John Calipari: He went to Louisville, he doesn't read

1:11 De'Aaron Fox on shooting and his hair

0:41 Losing starting spot has motivated Derek Willis

4:11 LexGo Eat at Louie's Wine Dive