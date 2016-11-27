Rain causes flooding, leaks in 2022 World Cup host Qatar

Qatari authorities are urging motorists to exercise caution after rain caused flooding in several parts of the country.
The Ministry of Interior issued the advisory on Twitter Sunday, saying roads remain water-logged in certain areas after Saturday's downpour. Footage posted on social media and news websites showed several roads in the capital, Doha, submerged and water leaking through holes in shopping mall roofs.
Qatar is in the midst of a torrid, multi-year building boom as it races to develop infrastructure to host soccer's World Cup in 2022.
It is not the first time rain has caused havoc in the energy-rich country. A year ago, rain breached the roof of the gleaming new Hamad International Airport, home of fast-growing Qatar Airways.
More rain was expected Sunday.
