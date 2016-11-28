Volkswagen teases with sketch of new upper midsize car

Volkswagen is coming out with a new model that will add to its offerings of larger cars in the United States, where its market share has lagged the competition.
The company released a sketch Monday of the Arteon, a four-door with a sloping roofline. It is to be unveiled at the Geneva auto show in March, and to go on sale in the summer of 2017. It should appear in the U.S. in 2018.
The upper midsize car occupies a position just above the slightly smaller Passat sedan. Volkswagen brand head Herbert Diess said last week that bigger cars and SUVs will be part of a renewed effort in the U.S. as the company seeks to overcome a scandal over cars it had equipped to cheat on diesel emissions tests.
