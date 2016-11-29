The Latest: Brazilian soccer club issues brief statement

1:19 The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar Pause

2:09 Bobby Hurley recalls the Laettner game

2:19 Cal has fans join in Cats' team photo in Bahamas

2:33 Cal says Cats need to experience close games

2:05 Cal says Briscoe, Willis should play Monday

1:54 Lafayette coach Denton lauds smarts of All-City forward Pankins

2:37 Bryan Station girls primed for another March run

2:37 Bryan Station girls primed for another March run

0:48 Dorian Baker overcame drop

0:39 Denzil Ware gives props to Lamar Jackson