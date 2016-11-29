She’s celebrating her 117th birthday, but ‘my life wasn’t so nice’

3:04 Gov. Bevin plans to 'weigh in' on gun violence Pause

2:09 Calipari puts brakes on talk of being 38-1 good

2:09 Bobby Hurley recalls the Laettner game

3:23 LexGo Eat gets a sneak peek at Carson's

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:19 The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame's priceless guitar

0:48 Dorian Baker overcame drop

1:13 KY Chamber CEO on Bevin's Medicaid plan