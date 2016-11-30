‘Save me from dying of boredom,” 89-year-old pleads in ad. Now he has a job interview

An 89-year-old British veteran will interview for a job Thursday after he took out a “work wanted” ad in an English newspaper, the Torquay Herald Express.
Joe Bartley, who lives in the southwestern England town of Paignton, placed an ad in the paper that said he “seeks employment” and he’s “still able to clean, light gardening, DIY and anything.”
Joe Bartley, 89, flooded with job offers after placing advert in Herald Expres https://t.co/GQERVUQ9Qo pic.twitter.com/68Tqse96mN— Herald Express (@TQHeraldExpress) November 29, 2016
Bartley retired six years ago and his wife Cassandra died two years ago, according to The Guardian.
“Save me from dying of boredom!” the ad concluded.
Bartley served in the Airborne Forces and was stationed in Palestine after World War II, according to reports. He receives a pension and can pay his bills, but Bartley told the Guardian that “I want to be my own man and pay my own way.”
Since the ad was posted, Bartley has been flooded with job offers. He will interview Thursday at a local cafe and bar, according to the Herald Express.
ITV News caught up with Bartley, who said he thinks there are plenty of elderly people like him who have much to offer.
