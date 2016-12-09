Hong Kong leader Leung says he won't run for another term

Hong Kong's divisive Beijing-backed leader, Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, said Friday he won't run again for the job after his current term ends next year, citing unspecified family reasons.
In a surprise announcement, Leung, who was chosen by a panel of Beijing-friendly tycoons and other Hong Kong elites, said he would step aside after his five-year term ends next June.
"I will not participate in the next chief executive election. The reason is that in the coming period of time I need to attend to my family," Leung told reporters. "In my family, my children only have one father, my wife only has one husband," said Leung, who has three grown children, adding that he didn't want to say more publicly.
He is deeply unpopular in Hong Kong because of the hard-line stance his government has taken against pro-democracy lawmakers, activists and supporters.
Last week he and the justice secretary filed a legal challenge against four pro-democracy lawmakers in an attempt to disqualify them from office because they modified their oaths of office. Last month, the government won a similar challenge against two newly elected separatist lawmakers.
In 2014, Leung refused to negotiate with student pro-democracy activists who led protests occupying the streets of the Asian financial hub for nearly three months.
Leung said he had Beijing's full support and he would give his backing to whomever became Hong Kong's next leader.
He spoke two days before a vote to choose the elite committee that will pick his successor. Members of trade and professional groups representing business sectors such as financial services, catering, real estate and accounting will vote for the panel's 1,200 members.
The panel is scheduled to pick Hong Kong's next leader in March, and most members are expected vote for the person Beijing chooses.
