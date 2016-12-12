Egypt mourns 25 Christians killed in massive church bombing

A damaged clock and Coptic clergyman at the scene inside the St. Mark Cathedral in central Cairo, following a bombing, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The blast at Egypt's main Coptic Christian cathedral killed dozens of people and wounded many others on Sunday, according to Egyptian state television, making it one of the deadliest attacks carried out against the religious minority in recent memory.
A Coptic clergyman examines the damages at the scene inside the St. Mark Cathedral in central Cairo, following a bombing, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The blast at Egypt's main Coptic Christian cathedral killed dozens of people and wounded many others on Sunday, according to Egyptian state television, making it one of the deadliest attacks carried out against the religious minority in recent memory.
An Egyptian Coptic nun weeps as she looks at damages inside the St. Mark Cathedral in central Cairo, following a bombing, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The blast at Egypt's main Coptic Christian cathedral killed dozens of people and wounded many others on Sunday, according to Egyptian state television, making it one of the deadliest attacks carried out against the religious minority in recent memory.
People attend a funeral service for victims of a Sunday cathedral bombing, at the Virgin Mary Church, in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Egyptians held prayers for 25 Christians killed the day before at a church next to the city's main Coptic cathedral in what was one of the deadliest attacks on the religious minority in recent memory. The bomb went off while worshippers were attending Sunday Mass at a chapel adjacent to St. Mark's Cathedral. The coffins of the 25 have been laid in front of the altar, with the names of each victim plastered on the side facing the congregation.
Coffins are laid out during a funeral service for victims of a Sunday cathedral bombing, at the Virgin Mary Church, in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Egyptians held prayers for 25 Christians killed the day before at a church next to the city's main Coptic cathedral in what was one of the deadliest attacks on the religious minority in recent memory. The bomb went off while worshippers were attending Sunday Mass at a chapel adjacent to St. Mark's Cathedral. The coffins of the 25 have been laid in front of the altar, with the names of each victim plastered on the side facing the congregation.
Coptic christian chants slogans during a protest outside the St. Mark Cathedral in central Cairo, following a deadly bombing, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The blast at Egypt's main Coptic Christian cathedral killed dozens of people and wounded many others on Sunday, according to Egyptian state television, making it one of the deadliest attacks carried out against the religious minority in recent memory.
