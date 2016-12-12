Turkish ambassador takes up post in Israel after 5-year spat

Turkey's ambassador to Israel has submitted his credentials as part of reconciliation efforts following a five-year spat.
Mekin Mustafa Kemal Okem met President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem on Monday, where both spoke of opportunities ahead.
Israel appointed an ambassador to Turkey last month.
Relations declined after Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose party has roots in Turkey's Islamist movement, became prime minister in 2003. They imploded in 2010 after an Israeli naval raid on a Turkish activist ship trying to breach the blockade of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. Nine Turkish activists were killed and a 10th later died of his wounds.
