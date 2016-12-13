World

December 13, 2016 4:19 AM

New Italy premier-designate faces confidence votes, protest

The Associated Press
ROME

Italian Premier-designate Paolo Gentiloni is facing his first confidence votes in Parliament for a new government that mirrors that of Matteo Renzi and was cobbled together in near-record time after Renzi's humiliating resignation.

Gentiloni outlines his agenda before Parliament's two chambers Tuesday, followed by confidence votes that could stretch into Wednesday. The aim is to have a government in place before Thursday's European Council summit.

The populist opposition 5-Star Movement has vowed to abstain from the votes to protest Gentiloni's "photocopied" Cabinet that it says ignores the results of the Dec. 4 referendum, in which Italians overwhelmingly rejected Renzi's reforms.

Gentiloni says his priorities are to help lawmakers draft new electoral rules so Italians can vote in the first general election since 2008.

