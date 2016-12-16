S. Koreans to rally for President Park's immediate removal

2:55 Mercer County takes hard road toward March Pause

2:21 John Calipari gives North Carolina scouting report

1:14 Stephen Johnson: Everyone is pumped up for bowl game

1:18 UK football's Alexander Montgomery on knee surgeries

1:55 Playing North Carolina is awesome for Sacha Killeya-Jones

1:51 Winter's coming. Kentucky's ready; how about you?

0:39 Sidewalk signs warn UK students about distracted walking

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'