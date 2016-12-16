French police investigate fire at migrant workers' center

French police are investigating a fire that broke out in a migrant workers' center near Paris and left two people seriously injured.
Nanterre prosecutors' office said the fire started around 3:30 a.m. on Friday in the suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt, west of Paris. Investigators have yet to determine whether the fire was of criminal origin.
The two people were seriously injured when they jumped out of the building's upper windows to escape the flames, while five others suffered minor injuries.
