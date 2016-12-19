Kenya: 2 Iranian men in Israeli embassy case are deported

12:54 Calipari: UK needed a close game; Monk made daggers Pause

1:15 Mitchell: Poffenberger will give you everything she has

5:06 Malik Monk was so hot, it felt like a pick-up game

1:49 Tubas, euphoniums bring Christmas spirit to The Square

1:51 Winter's coming. Kentucky's ready; how about you?

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins' altercation with Sacramento columnist

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

1:50 Tates Creek cheer on its state championships performance