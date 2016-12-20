Cambodia signs pact to renew UN human rights presence

1:49 Kentucky putting in gameplan for Georgia Tech Pause

1:18 UK football's Alexander Montgomery on knee surgeries

12:54 Calipari: UK needed a close game; Monk made daggers

2:53 Priest surprises Starbucks employees with $100 bills, gives thousands to three more in need

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

0:39 Sidewalk signs warn UK students about distracted walking

2:36 Senate President: Jobs main job of 2017 Session

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video