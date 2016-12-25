Girl, 10, dies after falling ill on Toronto-to-London flight

1:41 Former sewing factory combines history, affordable housing Pause

1:14 Stephen Johnson: Everyone is pumped up for bowl game

1:16 Malik Monk is working on rebounding

1:50 Tates Creek cheer on its state championships performance

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

0:34 Kentucky's Cedergren 'very disappointed' and 'very proud'

2:53 Priest surprises Starbucks employees with $100 bills, gives thousands to three more in need

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes