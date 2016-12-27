The Latest: Pilot says first data from black box very soon

1:41 Former sewing factory combines history, affordable housing Pause

1:16 Malik Monk is working on rebounding

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

1:14 Stephen Johnson: Everyone is pumped up for bowl game

1:33 Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic

3:30 They used to work at McDonald's together, now they make 'Lexington's best fish sandwich'

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:27 Ornate Christmas-themed light show