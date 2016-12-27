Cambodian court slams opposition leader with new conviction

1:41 Former sewing factory combines history, affordable housing Pause

1:14 Stephen Johnson: Everyone is pumped up for bowl game

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

3:30 They used to work at McDonald's together, now they make 'Lexington's best fish sandwich'

1:16 Malik Monk is working on rebounding

1:24 Mitchell: Roper will take the bull by the horns

1:50 Tates Creek cheer on its state championships performance

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'