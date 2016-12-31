New UN chief wants consensus but faces antagonistic Trump

0:52 Benny Snell on Cats losing Boom and Jojo Pause

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

1:14 Stoops: You've got to score points earlier than we did

0:40 Johnson's diving TD gets Cats back in bowl game

1:27 Plant's waste creates its needed electricity, steam

2:43 Boom Williams: Perfect time to pursue dreams in NFL

0:44 Cal gets squirrelly after Ole Miss game

1:49 Stoops evaluates how the Cats defended the triple-option

1:21 Stoops explains fourth-down calls, late aggressive mistake on defense