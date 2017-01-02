Afghan sets self alight at German supermarket warehouse

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience Pause

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

1:27 Plant's waste creates its needed electricity, steam

0:44 Cal gets squirrelly after Ole Miss game

1:09 Derrick Baity: Next goal is to win a bowl game

2:43 Boom Williams: Perfect time to pursue dreams in NFL

0:20 Police investigate fiery crash on Liberty Road

1:14 Stoops: You've got to score points earlier than we did

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes