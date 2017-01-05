Seeking cash, Zimbabwe sells 35 elephants to China

1:15 Mike Pence silent on Julian Assange's credibility Pause

0:37 Mitchell on UK being banged up

0:54 Union workers protest in hallways of Capitol Annex

1:36 Isaiah Briscoe knows John Calipari is pushing his buttons

1:06 ACLU's Kate Miller testifies against ultrasound bill

3:21 Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes