Mexican Ford plant workers blame Trump for dashed dreams

0:25 Snow in downtown Lexington Pause

2:49 John Calipari: 'That's about as well as we can play'

2:25 Matthew Mitchell on Cats' confidence

3:21 Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin

1:10 Video highlights of UK basketball signee Shai Alexander at Marshall Hoop Fest

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

0:28 Paris star Jekobi Wells connects on game-winning shot