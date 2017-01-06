Philippines' Duterte tours Russian warship amid warming ties

0:25 Snow in downtown Lexington Pause

2:25 Matthew Mitchell on Cats' confidence

2:49 John Calipari: 'That's about as well as we can play'

3:06 School bus driver sings to her special-needs riders, and it makes their day

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

0:27 First snow of the season hits the region

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

0:28 Cassidy Elementary dismisses an hour early