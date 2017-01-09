Relatives say anti-Taliban Pakistani activist is missing

0:45 Bam Adebayo knows how UK broke it open Pause

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

1:42 Bevin: People who voted for change 'getting it'

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

0:44 Bam Adebayo: Physical play makes it fun

0:16 Painting party for Chocolate Holler

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

2:21 Derek Willis has a big night against Arkansas

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'