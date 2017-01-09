AP Exclusive: Diplomats: Iran to get natural uranium batch

0:45 Bam Adebayo knows how UK broke it open Pause

3:06 School bus driver sings to her special-needs riders, and it makes their day

0:44 Bam Adebayo: Physical play makes it fun

1:42 Bevin: People who voted for change 'getting it'

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

0:33 In icy weather, walk like a penguin

0:27 Ornate Christmas-themed light show

0:16 Labor unions to lawmakers: 'We are united'