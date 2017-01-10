Israel troops shoot dead knife-wielding Palestinian attacker

3:02 Georgetown's Briggs talks Tigers hoops Pause

1:42 Bevin: People who voted for change 'getting it'

1:41 John Calipari leery of Vanderbilt's threes

0:41 AFL-CIO chief Bill Londrigan fires up labor rally

2:06 Dominique Hawkins doesn't mind Vandy's court setup

3:06 School bus driver sings to her special-needs riders, and it makes their day

4:30 The LexGo Eat team shares food news, restaurant openings in the new year

0:33 In icy weather, walk like a penguin

0:16 Labor unions to lawmakers: 'We are united'