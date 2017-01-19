Will Trump echo JFK's moonshot and vow to send humans to Mars?

5:02 John Calipari: We might be two months away Pause

1:13 Wenyen Gabriel's confidence is coming back

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote ‘no’ in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

0:49 Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

1:53 De'Aaron Fox: This game it was my turn

0:41 EKU pedway reopens

0:37 Lexington Christmas tree recycling continues