Knights of Malta head resigns amid spat with Pope Francis

0:34 John Calipari blames manager for fall Pause

1:38 Bam Adebayo: We let this one slip away

5:04 John Calipari: You can't do what we're doing and win

3:31 Skewers Mediterranean Cuisine celebrates grand opening

0:28 'I'm standing up for women' after Trump election

0:41 EKU pedway reopens

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality